Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,659,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 187,483 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.17% of Yamana Gold worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,017,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,239,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580,160 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046,440 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,720,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,729,000 after acquiring an additional 962,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Yamana Gold by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,843,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after acquiring an additional 576,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

AUY has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

Shares of AUY traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.96. 24,383,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,624,598. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Yamana Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $4.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $383.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.36 million. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.009 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

