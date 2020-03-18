TouchCon (TOC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,625.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. TouchCon has a total market cap of $343,012.93 and approximately $1,625.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TouchCon coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and STEX. During the last week, TouchCon has traded down 43.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00040032 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00372951 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00001063 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00017740 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002823 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00014578 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

TouchCon Coin Profile

TOC is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 102,200,364 coins. The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org. TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo.

Buying and Selling TouchCon

TouchCon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

