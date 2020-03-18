Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSEM shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th.

Tower Semiconductor stock traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.04. 31,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. Tower Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.90.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $72,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

