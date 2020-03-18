TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $299.85 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) will announce sales of $299.85 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for TPI Composites’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $303.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.60 million. TPI Composites reported sales of $299.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that TPI Composites will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TPI Composites.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

TPIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Capital upgraded TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their target price on TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after acquiring an additional 355,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 603,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,176,000 after buying an additional 37,089 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter valued at $11,102,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 484,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 67,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

TPIC opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $19.39. The company has a market capitalization of $384.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.49 and a beta of 1.10.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

