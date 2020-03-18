Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 2,050 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,768% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks acquired 4,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,787.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 22,601 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,623. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $314.97 million, a P/E ratio of -5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.61.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.