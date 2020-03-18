Traders Buy Large Volume of Aptiv Call Options (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 5,024 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 680% compared to the typical daily volume of 644 call options.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded down $15.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.03. 2,541,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,475. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $45.65 and a 12-month high of $99.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTV. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Aptiv from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.55.

In other news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $239,571.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,303.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

