Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM)

CNX Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:CNXM) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 10,241 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 640% compared to the typical volume of 1,383 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNXM. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CNX Midstream Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 452,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 72,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 359,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 160,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CNX Midstream Partners by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 34,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNXM stock traded down $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $5.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. CNX Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.24.

CNX Midstream Partners (NYSE:CNXM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.18. CNX Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 57.00%. The company had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CNX Midstream Partners will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on CNXM. TheStreet lowered CNX Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays cut CNX Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered CNX Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

CNX Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires natural gas gathering and other midstream energy assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The company operates through two segments, Anchor Systems and Additional Systems. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 14 compression and dehydration facilities.

