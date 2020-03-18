Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Bill.com (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,421 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 960% compared to the average daily volume of 417 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. August Capital Management V L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $294,231,000. Napier Park Global Capital US LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $180,858,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $79,107,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $31,282,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the fourth quarter valued at $25,892,000. 42.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BILL traded down $6.94 on Wednesday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,006. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.57. Bill.com has a 52-week low of $32.46 and a 52-week high of $64.12.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bill.com will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.88.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

