Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 15,832 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the average volume of 7,539 call options.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 199,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total transaction of $12,047,856.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,968.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 4,200 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $185,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,271,407 shares in the company, valued at $144,857,901.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,492 shares of company stock worth $23,050,789 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $54,982,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,860,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zillow Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,871,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Zillow Group by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,294,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after buying an additional 275,591 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on Z shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of Z traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 347,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,598,379. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 0.35. Zillow Group has a 52-week low of $25.46 and a 52-week high of $66.68.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.