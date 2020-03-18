Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock Position Cut by Minerva Advisors LLC

Minerva Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 52,360 shares during the period. Transcat accounts for 5.7% of Minerva Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Minerva Advisors LLC owned 4.56% of Transcat worth $10,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Transcat by 22.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 89,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 16,613 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC raised its position in Transcat by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 75,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,090 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,460,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Transcat by 21.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Transcat by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 131,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRNS stock traded down $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $26.26. 32 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,657. The firm has a market cap of $164.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.83. Transcat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $43.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.10 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRNS. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Transcat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.

In other Transcat news, Director Carl E. Sassano sold 6,600 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $199,188.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,839.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

