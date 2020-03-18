TransferCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.00 (TX)

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. TransferCoin has a total market cap of $20,673.22 and approximately $1.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 41.9% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 33.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00015015 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,296,433 coins. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. The official message board for TransferCoin is transfercointx.pw. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

TransferCoin Coin Trading

TransferCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

