Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lowered its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.27% of Travelers Companies worth $95,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after buying an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,626,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $359,662,000 after purchasing an additional 618,654 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,609,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,399,000 after purchasing an additional 512,569 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,702,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $233,174,000 after purchasing an additional 930,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,333,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,576,000 after purchasing an additional 396,334 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies stock traded down $4.52 on Wednesday, hitting $91.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,605,291. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.30. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $80.40 and a one year high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

