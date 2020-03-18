Tremblant Capital Group Acquires 181,697 Shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Tremblant Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,029 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,697 shares during the quarter. Five9 makes up 3.9% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 1.94% of Five9 worth $77,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Five9 in the third quarter worth $814,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Five9 by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 24.0% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 506,741 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 97,979 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Five9 in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FIVN shares. ValuEngine cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $71.15 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five9 from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Five9 from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,130. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $46.08 and a 12 month high of $80.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -784.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.23. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.97, for a total transaction of $458,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,195,216.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.98, for a total value of $1,019,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 155,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,559,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,384 shares of company stock valued at $12,948,056 in the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

