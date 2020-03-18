Tremblant Capital Group Acquires 628,700 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 131.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,105,214 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 628,700 shares during the quarter. Edgewell Personal Care makes up approximately 1.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 2.04% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $34,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 108,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 13,152 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 123.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 38,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,136,000 after buying an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Shares of EPC stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.43. 1,304,663 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.51. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.27. Edgewell Personal Care had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on EPC. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Read More: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.