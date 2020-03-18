Tremblant Capital Group Boosts Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 267.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,261 shares during the period. PROS makes up about 2.7% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 2.17% of PROS worth $54,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in PROS by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PROS in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in PROS by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC grew its position in PROS by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in PROS by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Shares of NYSE PRO traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.03. The company had a trading volume of 826,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,754. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $75.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.40.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). PROS had a negative net margin of 27.60% and a negative return on equity of 34.78%. The business had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 108,099 shares in the company, valued at $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,743 shares of company stock worth $361,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PROS in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PROS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

PROS Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.