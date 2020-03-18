Tremblant Capital Group Boosts Stock Position in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,063,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 487,512 shares during the period. Q2 accounts for about 4.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned 2.21% of Q2 worth $86,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Q2 by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,953,984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,566,000 after buying an additional 17,568 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Q2 by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,867,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,439,000 after purchasing an additional 103,662 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,703,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,158,000 after purchasing an additional 425,045 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,156,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Q2 by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 905,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 5,025 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.04, for a total value of $437,376.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 70,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,120.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 2,500 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total value of $211,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,623.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,109 shares of company stock worth $27,110,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Q2 stock traded down $8.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.43. The company had a trading volume of 945,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,385. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $86.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.90 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 22.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

QTWO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson upgraded Q2 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Q2 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Q2 from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Q2 from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.45.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

