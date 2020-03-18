Tremblant Capital Group Buys 10,066 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,640 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,066 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 7.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $143,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $623,193,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 911,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,683,768,000 after purchasing an additional 280,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $352,079,000. 56.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total value of $811,353.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.00, for a total value of $7,471,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock worth $1,482,988,915 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price objective (up previously from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,322.48.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $23.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,831.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,591,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,219,480. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,978.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,840.25. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $2,185.95. The stock has a market cap of $911.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.60, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.