Tremblant Capital Group Buys 109,230 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Tremblant Capital Group grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,230 shares during the period. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for about 3.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 0.22% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $61,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 127,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,668 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,693 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $5.33 on Wednesday, hitting $22.33. The company had a trading volume of 24,530,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,647. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.72. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.49 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $2,393,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 773,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RCL. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. William Blair cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.69.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.