Tremblant Capital Group Cuts Stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Tremblant Capital Group lowered its position in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,690 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the quarter. Proofpoint makes up approximately 2.9% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.89% of Proofpoint worth $57,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 21,856.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 175,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,668,000 after buying an additional 174,852 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,381 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,234,000 after buying an additional 39,875 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AO Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Proofpoint by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 165,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,962,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded down $11.59 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,081,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,034. Proofpoint Inc has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $133.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.52 and its 200 day moving average is $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $251,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,617,927.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares in the company, valued at $16,927,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock worth $10,014,500. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFPT. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Proofpoint from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Proofpoint from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.75.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

