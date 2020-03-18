Tremblant Capital Group Grows Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Tremblant Capital Group increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 152.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,461,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881,635 shares during the quarter. Smartsheet comprises about 3.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned approximately 1.24% of Smartsheet worth $65,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Smartsheet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

In other news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 8,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $358,632.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 870,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,367,788.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,224,491.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,341 shares of company stock valued at $9,176,931 over the last quarter. 24.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SMAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.66. 2,859,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,866. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.30 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.70 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.03% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.