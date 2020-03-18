Tremblant Capital Group Has $19.96 Million Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the quarter. Yum China comprises approximately 1.0% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.11% of Yum China worth $19,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Yum China during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUMC traded down $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,514,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,295. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.79 and a 200 day moving average of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Yum China had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

YUMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 price target on shares of Yum China in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Yum China from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.95.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

