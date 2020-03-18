Tremblant Capital Group Has $98.44 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Tremblant Capital Group raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,543,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,538 shares during the quarter. Restaurant Brands International accounts for about 4.9% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.52% of Restaurant Brands International worth $98,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,007,936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $638,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,219 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 319.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,186,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $84,418,000 after acquiring an additional 903,676 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,561,576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 803,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 8,683.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 520,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $32,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Shares of QSR traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,211,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,637. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $79.46.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

In related news, Director Alexandre Behring sold 64,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $3,086,014.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,032.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.38.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.