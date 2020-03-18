Tremblant Capital Group Makes New Investment in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,550,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,546,000. Farfetch accounts for about 6.0% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 3.85% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 191.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 3,725,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449,534 shares during the period. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Farfetch by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,724,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 510,001 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,046,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,184,000 after buying an additional 737,670 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Farfetch by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,457,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barker Partnership L.P. acquired a new position in Farfetch during the fourth quarter worth $13,579,000. Institutional investors own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,013,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,200. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.18.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 32.84% and a negative net margin of 39.77%. The firm had revenue of $382.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on FTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.64.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

