Tremblant Capital Group Purchases Shares of 47,583 Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Tremblant Capital Group purchased a new stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,084,000. Five Below accounts for 0.3% of Tremblant Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 0.09% of Five Below as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 81.8% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 19.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 941,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,702,000 after purchasing an additional 150,361 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 8.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 30.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

In related news, EVP David N. Makuen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.23, for a total value of $591,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,382,098.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Five Below stock traded down $10.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,015,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.65. Five Below Inc has a twelve month low of $48.01 and a twelve month high of $148.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FIVE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Five Below from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $159.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.