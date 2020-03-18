Tremblant Capital Group Raises Holdings in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT)

Tremblant Capital Group lifted its stake in Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,682 shares during the quarter. Spotify comprises approximately 8.0% of Tremblant Capital Group’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.60% of Spotify worth $160,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Spotify by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,412,000 after buying an additional 51,528 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Spotify by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify in the 3rd quarter worth $710,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Spotify by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 190,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,701,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Spotify from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.05.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.24. 1,990,764 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.22. Spotify has a 12-month low of $109.18 and a 12-month high of $161.38.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

