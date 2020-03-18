Tremblant Capital Group Sells 255,927 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,406,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,927 shares during the quarter. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts comprises 4.4% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Tremblant Capital Group owned about 1.48% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $88,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WH. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WH traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.88. 3,739,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,318. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $63.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $55.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, Director Ronald L. Nelson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $764,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from to in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

