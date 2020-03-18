Tremblant Capital Group Sells 341,430 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH)

Tremblant Capital Group trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,430 shares during the period. Norwegian Cruise Line accounts for 0.8% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.13% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,576,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 15,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

NCLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Argus downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

In related news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,094 shares in the company, valued at $22,545,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCLH traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. The company had a trading volume of 23,957,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,595,990. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.57.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.