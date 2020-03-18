Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.20 Per Share

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

TRB traded down GBX 14.25 ($0.19) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 43.50 ($0.57). 79,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.83 million and a PE ratio of 18.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 70.02 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.13. Tribal Group has a 52 week low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 76 ($1.00).

In other Tribal Group news, insider Mark Pickett sold 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.92), for a total transaction of £371,000 ($488,029.47).

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

