Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.65 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 80.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.03.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of Trican Well Service stock remained flat at $$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,484. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.74. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of $0.28 and a 52-week high of $1.18.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.