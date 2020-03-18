Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trimble by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth $69,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, VP Julie A. Shepard sold 15,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $726,964.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,340,784.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $22.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.85. Trimble Inc has a one year low of $20.79 and a one year high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.