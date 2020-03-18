Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) Insider Angus Winther Purchases 830,000 Shares

Trinity Exploration & Production PLC (LON:TRIN) insider Angus Winther purchased 830,000 shares of Trinity Exploration & Production stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,800 ($65,509.08).

TRIN stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5.71 ($0.08). 1,363,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94. Trinity Exploration & Production PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 7.11 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 15.40 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Get Trinity Exploration & Production alerts:

About Trinity Exploration & Production

Trinity Exploration & Production Plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil. It operates nine licenses in Trinidad and Tobago with assets onshore and offshore on the west and east coast. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Fernando, Trinidad and Tobago.

Recommended Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.