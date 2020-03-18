Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) will announce earnings per share of $0.11 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $1.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

TCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $3,883,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $8,583,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,982,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,096,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $183,431,000. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

TCOM stock traded down $2.77 on Wednesday, hitting $20.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,226. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

