Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th.

Get Tronox alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $723.64 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. Tronox has a 52 week low of $4.29 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.71 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Tronox’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Tronox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.