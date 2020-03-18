TrueChain (TRUE) Achieves Market Cap of $24.36 Million

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One TrueChain token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00005932 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, Bithumb, OKEx and HitBTC. TrueChain has a total market capitalization of $24.36 million and approximately $59.50 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TrueChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000665 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.60 or 0.04158539 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00067458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039724 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006538 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019376 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00013059 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About TrueChain

TrueChain (CRYPTO:TRUE) is a token. Its genesis date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup.

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Bithumb, HitBTC, OKEx, CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.