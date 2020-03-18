TrueDeck (TDP) Price Tops $0.0034

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. TrueDeck has a market cap of $103,490.52 and approximately $12,087.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueDeck has traded 38.1% lower against the US dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018537 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.02287467 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00195402 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039592 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00036421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueDeck Token Profile

TrueDeck’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino. The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

