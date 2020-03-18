TrueFeedBack (TFB) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $289,566.23 and approximately $47,909.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinExchange and Bithumb Global.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.02220725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00192861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035341 BTC.

About TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @

. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Token Trading

TrueFeedBack can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb Global, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

