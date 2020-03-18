TrueFlip (TFL) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42,590.00

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 18th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $851,806.91 and approximately $42,590.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00002564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TrueFlip has traded 54.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TrueFlip alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018821 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.44 or 0.02265188 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00195159 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039414 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00036026 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip was first traded on May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TrueFlip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TrueFlip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.