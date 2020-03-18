TrueUSD Tops 24 Hour Volume of $461.61 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 18th. TrueUSD has a market cap of $133.41 million and $461.61 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueUSD token can now be bought for $0.98 or 0.00018831 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, Zebpay, WazirX and OpenLedger DEX. During the last seven days, TrueUSD has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.02220725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00192861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035341 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s genesis date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 136,163,865 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com.

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Zebpay, Kyber Network, Crex24, CoinTiger, HitBTC, Bitso, IDEX, WazirX, OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, Upbit, Koinex, HBUS, Binance and Kuna. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

