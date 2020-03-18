TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Market Capitalization Hits $49,089.72

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 18th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 40.3% lower against the US dollar. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000141 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Livecoin. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $49,089.72 and $369.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006271 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020900 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.90 or 0.03290482 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001578 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00009056 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000361 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008001 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

