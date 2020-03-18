Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have commented on TRUP. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Trupanion from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Trupanion stock opened at $27.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $980.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -461.67 and a beta of 1.68. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The company had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Equities analysts expect that Trupanion will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,600 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $59,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,060 shares in the company, valued at $298,784.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $144,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $857,712. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trupanion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Trupanion by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

