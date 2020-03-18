TSS (TSSI) Set to Post Earnings on Tuesday

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSSI traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 27,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,799. TSS has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TSS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

TSS Company Profile

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

