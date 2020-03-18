TTC (TTC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8.98 Million

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. TTC has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and $1.72 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and BitForex. During the last week, TTC has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00055723 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $202.86 or 0.03898987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039429 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018799 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

TTC Coin Profile

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 866,218,883 coins and its circulating supply is 409,193,727 coins. The official message board for TTC is medium.com/ttc-official-blog. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. The official website for TTC is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TTC Coin Trading

TTC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bittrex, BitForex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

