TurtleCoin (TRTL) One Day Volume Tops $558,974.00

TurtleCoin (CURRENCY:TRTL) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 18th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. TurtleCoin has a total market capitalization of $642,894.61 and $558,974.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 34.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TurtleCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 68,361,252,323 coins. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin.

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TurtleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TurtleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TurtleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TurtleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.