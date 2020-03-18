Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Position Lifted by Tremblant Capital Group

Tremblant Capital Group raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,561,428 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,516 shares during the quarter. Twitter makes up 4.1% of Tremblant Capital Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tremblant Capital Group owned 0.33% of Twitter worth $82,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TWTR. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Twitter by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 184,649 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 23,827 shares during the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $2,179,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Twitter by 200.5% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 64,947 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 43,336 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new position in Twitter in the 4th quarter worth about $2,404,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Twitter by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 17,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,462,512 over the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR traded down $2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 30,710,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,588,529. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.92. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Twitter Inc will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.32.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

