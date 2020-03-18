Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earns News Impact Score of -2.70

Headlines about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a media sentiment score of -2.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.00. 30,848,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,588,902. Twitter has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Twitter will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Twitter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Twitter to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research note on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.32.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total value of $54,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $270,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,184 shares of company stock worth $9,462,512 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

