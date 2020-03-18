U Network Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, U Network has traded 39% lower against the U.S. dollar. U Network has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and $111,799.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including DEx.top, HADAX, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for U Network is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

