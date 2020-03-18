U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.07% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of USPH stock opened at $59.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.81. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.85 and a twelve month high of $148.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

In related news, Director Regg E. Swanson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. William Blair lowered U.S. Physical Therapy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barrington Research cut their price target on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

