U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Downgraded to Hold at William Blair

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

USPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Shares of USPH traded down $11.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.91. 374,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,257. The firm has a market cap of $823.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $148.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $122.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Regg E. Swanson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.68 per share, for a total transaction of $85,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $338,960 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 257.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

