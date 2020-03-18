U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Evercore ISI

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) was downgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lowered U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Silica in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

Shares of U.S. Silica stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,123,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,049. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. U.S. Silica has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.44.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $339.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.72 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 490.2% in the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after acquiring an additional 857,446 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after acquiring an additional 852,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 404,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

