Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the forty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.18.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,601,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,046,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $3,950,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,800,000 shares of company stock worth $62,915,000 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $271,810,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 230.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares during the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UBER stock opened at $18.91 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.11.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

